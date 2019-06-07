Home

Catherine Blackwell (Dec. 28, 1925 - June 5, 2019) of Girardville died of natural causes in Cheektowaga, NY. Catherine lived a full life, retiring as a secretary from the Bethlehem Area School District before relocating to Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Blackwell I; her grandson, Thomas Blackwell III; and her granddaughter, Holly Carl. She is survived by three children, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and her dog.
Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019
