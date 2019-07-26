Home

Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc
910 Chestnut St
Reading, PA 19602
(610) 373-4653
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
chapel of Sacred Heart Villa
51 Seminary Avenue
Reading, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
chapel of Sacred Heart Villa
51 Seminary Avenue
Reading, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel of Sacred Heart Villa
51 Seminary Avenue
Reading, PA
View Map
Catherine Cellini Obituary
Sister Catherine Cellini (formerly Sr. M. Floretta), MSC, age 77, a Missionary Sister of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus died on July 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Villa, Reading, Pa.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Nora Cellini.

She made her First Profession of vows on June 30, 1962.

Sister taught in Allentown Central Catholic, Holy Name, and Nativity High Schools in the Diocese of Allentown and in St. Henry's School in Philadelphia. Sister also spent seven years teaching in the foreign missions of Papua New Guinea; three years in parish ministry in Mexico and seven years on the Soboba Indian Reservation in San Jacinto, CA. Currently, Sister was serving on the Provincial Leadership Team of the Sisters. In addition, Sister Catherine also was involved in other community ministries.

She is survived by the members of her religious congregation and by her sister, Nora Levy and several nephews.

Sister was predeceased by a brother Joseph.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 28 in the chapel of Sacred Heart Villa, 51 Seminary Avenue, Reading, PA. from 4 to 7 p,m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. After additional viewing time on Monday morning, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 29 at 11a.m. in the chapel of Sacred Heart Villa, followed by burial in the convent cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart.

Gallman-Sonoski has charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019
