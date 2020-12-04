It is with great sadness that Catherine Chiquoine Jaccodine's children and grandchildren announce that Catherine's life of quiet dignity came to a close on December 1, 2020. Catherine was 91 years old. Catherine was the loving wife of Ralph J Jaccodine who predeceased her in 2013 and an incredible, loving mother to four children and ten grandchildren. Her beautiful smile, quick laugh and constant, patient love were a comfort to all who were lucky to have had Catherine in their lives.
Catherine, formerly of Allentown, Pennsylvania and Martha's Vineyard, died peacefully in her home in Scituate, MA. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of Alexander Duncan Chiquoine and Gladys (Cowles) Chiquoine of Scarsdale, NY. Catherine attended the Walnut Hill School, Colby Junior College and Syracuse University. Catherine and Ralph moved to Allentown in 1959 when Ralph started his career at Bell Laboratories. She worked as an early childhood teacher for many years at Hope Nursery School in Allentown, PA and served her beloved Allentown community in many volunteer positions over the decades they resided there. Catherine was a devoted member of St. Thomas More Church.
Survivors: Catherine's spirit lives on through her children, Mary E Jaccodine of Orinda, CA, Ralph A Jaccodine of Cambridge, MA, Barbara Jaccodine of Scituate, MA and Catherine Jaccodine Hovey of Brooklyn, NY and ten beloved grandchildren.
Service: There will be a private, family gathering to celebrate Catherine's beautiful life on Martha's Vineyard on December 4, 2020 with private interment at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Catherine's memory to Island Food Pantry of Martha's Vineyard (islandfoodpantry.org
).