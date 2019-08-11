Home

ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
319 S. 20th St
Easton, PA
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
319 S. 20th St.
Easton, PA
Catherine Contos Obituary
Catherine Contos, 96, formerly of Easton passed away August 10, 2019. Born in Kozani, Greece, she emigrated to the US in 1935, settling in Philadelphia. She was a member of the Greek Orthodox Philoptochos Society and loved by everyone who knew her. Her greatest joy was cooking and caring for her family. She is survived by her children: Nick Contos (Anne), Estelle Calandra (Paul) & Tom Contos (Barbara Walsh), grandchildren: Peter Calandra (Kathi), Nicole Calandra (BK Tuon) & Katherine Contos; great-grandchildren: Bryce & Grady Calandra & Stella Tuon; step-sister: Bessie Caripides; nieces, nephews & cousins. Her husband of 48 years, Peter Contos, died in 1996. The family thanks her excellent caregivers at Mosser Nursing Home and Country Meadows of Allentown. Services are 11 AM Tuesday in Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 319 S. 20th St., Easton with visitation 10 to 11 AM. Contributions may be made to the church. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 11, 2019
