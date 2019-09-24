Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home
1064 Fifth Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0161
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
1064 Fifth Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home
1064 Fifth Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
Catherine D. "Tootie" Schoeneberger 94, of Allentown formerly of W. Catasauqua, passed away on Sunday September 22, 2019. Catherine was the wife of the late Alvin Schoeneberger who passed in 1990. Born in Catasauqua, she was a daughter of the late George and Irene (Kline) Keller. For 25 years Catherine worked as a machine operator for the former Fair-Tex Mills in Allentown. She was a faithful and devoted member of the Bethany Bible Fellowship. Catherine enjoyed spending time with her family, going on lunch dates and shopping with her daughters, and yearly vacations to Lake Wallenpaupak. Surviving is her son: Rodney A. and his wife Janet of Whitehall. Daughter: Bonita Eck of Slatington. Sister: Lorraine Gutierrez of Wilkes Barre. 21 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, 15 great great grandchildren, 2 great great great grandchildren. Catherine was preceded in death by her sons: Gerald E., and Edward F., and her daughters; Norma Eckert, Susan O'Brien and Jeanette Flethcher. Additionally she was predeceased by siblings; George, William, Raymond, Germaine and Ester. A memorial service will be on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 12:00PM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home 1064 Fifth St. N. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Calling will be from 10:00-12:00 in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Ascend Hospice Care.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019
