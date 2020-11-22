Catherine E. Ashburner, 67, of Bethlehem passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born on April 13, 1953 in Jacksonville, FL, she was the daughter of Blanche E. (Borger) and the late Robert F. Ashburner, Sr.
Cathy enjoyed bowling and being on her computer with her friends.
She will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Blanche E. Ashburner; brother, Robert F. Ashburner, Jr. and his wife, Melissa; sisters, Deborah Ashburner, Bonnie Gallagher and her husband, Larry and Cindy Giering and her husband, Howard. Cathy was preceded in death by her sister, Dawn Miller.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 11 a.m-12 p.m.at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by burial at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com