Catherine Elizabeth "Kit" Stahler, 99, of Macungie, died Dec. 4, 2020 in Phoebe Home Allentown. She was the wife of the late Harold W. Stahler. Born in Locust Gap, she was the daughter of the late John and Bridgett (O'Brien) Beierschmitt. Catherine moved to Allentown where she married. She also lived in Johnstown, PA and Michigan City, IN. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels in Indiana for 25 years, rang the bell for Salvation Army, and served as a nursing home volunteer. She was a wonderful role model for her family. She was open to all people, inclusive, and known for her kindness. She had a huge social circle and enjoyed entertaining. Catherine is survived by her children, Margaret A. wife of James Sherlock of Macungie, William J. Stahler and wife Theresa of Pittsburgh, and Jane L. wife of James Taylor of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Bill, Mary, David, Michael, Mark, Mary Pat, Christina, and Molly; 14 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She had a sister, Louise Beck and was predeceased by a brother, Harold Beierschmitt and a sister, Claire Bartholomew. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 344 N. 7th St., Allentown, PA 18102.



