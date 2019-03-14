Catherine E.A. Knauss, 81 of Bath, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her home. Born on August 1, 1937 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Buskirk and Kathryn (Wutcher) Buskirk. She was the wife of the late Russell W. Knauss who passed away in 2005. Catherine was employed by Mary Fashion Manufacturing in Bath as a garment worker for 20 years before retiring in 1989. After retiring she worked for Weis Market in Bethlehem for 8 years in the bakery department. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Northampton.Surviving are daughters, Bonnie A. wife of Terry Buskirk of Bath, PA and Suzanne M. wife of Charles Benninger of Coplay, PA, sons, Troy Laubach and wife Denise of Kunkletown, PA, Timothy Laubach of Northampton, PA, Edwin Laubach and wife Janice of Slatington, PA and Geoffrey K.L. Buskirk and wife Deborah of Northampton, PA, sisters, Mrs. Anna Reph of Bethlehem, PA and Mrs. Emma Michael of Northampton, PA; 12 grand children; 19 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by brother, Harvey Buskirk, Jr. and grandson, Eddie Laubach, Jr.A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 and on Monday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM all at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Allen Union Cemetery Association, Northampton, PA. Contributions: may be made to Peaceable Kingdom c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary