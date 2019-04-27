Catherine Elnora, 89, passed peacefully the evening of April 18, 2019. Born June 20, 1929, to John Bramble and Lillian Jeffers Bramble on the beautiful isle of Montserrat in the West Indies. The family moved to Trinidad when she was 8 years old. Elnora migrated to the United States in the early 1960s to pursue her passion for fashion design and settled in Bronx, New York. She loved to sew for her friends and style them in her personal designs and creations. She worked for over 20 years as a geriatric care CNA at Regis Care Center (formerly Rofay Nursing Home). She retired in 2004 and moved to Whitehall, Pennsylvania. Elnora was a devout Seventh-Day Adventist. Known as a ?beautiful courageous woman who truly loved the Lord, she enjoyed evangelizing? as she went on her daily walks. Her devoted family will cherish her memory: three children, Sharmaine, Errol, and Glenn; eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is survived by a brother, John Taylor, and predeceesed? by her 6 other siblings and a husband. Celebration of Life Services and Repast will be held Sunday, May 5, 2019, 12-3 pm, at Allentown Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 2140 Tilghman St, Allentown, PA 18104. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Allentown Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary