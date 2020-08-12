Catherine Holotyak of Bethlehem passed away on her 93rd birthday, Sunday, August 9, 2020. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late John and Cecelia (Moyer) Foley. She was the beloved wife of Charles Holotyak. They were married for 69 years this past May.
Catherine was a 1945 graduate of Liberty High School and attended Baum School of Art. She held employment with the former Western Electric and Allen Electronics Corp. before opening her Celtic jewelry store, The Blackthorn Stick. She was the owner and operator for over 30 years. Catherine was an inspired creative artist and artisan who worked in many mediums. Flocks of Irish dancers in the Lehigh Valley wore her hand crocheted lace collars at one time, but her true love was silver: designing and smithing unique Celtic-inspired sterling silver jewelry.
She was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Bethlehem. Family was most important to Catherine. She especially loved the babies, but continued to love watching them grow through all their life stages and activities.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Charles; daughters, Cecelia Fox & husband Richard and Patricia Edgar & husband Dale; 5 grandchildren, Christopher Fox (Sara), Matthew Fox (Brandy), Peter Fox (Jane), Bryan Edgar, Patrick Edgar (Ana) and 9 great grandchildren, Maddy, Aaron, Andrew, Brendan, Nachi, Felix, Aidan, Charlie, and Esperanza. She will also be missed by her sisters-in-law, Marilyn and Eve, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who loved her like a 2nd mother and sister. Her brother Joseph Foley predeceased her.
Viewing hours will be held on Friday, August 14th from 7 to 9 p.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem and again on Saturday, August 15th from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Ave. Bethlehem. (Masks must be worn to enter both the funeral home and church. The number of guests allowed in the funeral home will be limited.) An 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Anne's. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Catherine's name to The Pennsylvania Association for Infant Mental Health (PA-AIMH). Donations can be made in Catherine's name using this link (www.pa-aimh.org/support-pa-aimh.html
) or mailed to: PA-AIMH, c/o OCD-Chris Dunkerley, 400 N. Lexington Street, Suite LL 104, Pittsburgh, PA 15208-2561.
Offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com
.