Catherine H. Staley, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, July 07, 2019 in her home. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nancy (Skinner) and Frank Handren. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas F. Staley.
Catherine earned her bachelor degree in biology from Wellesley College. She enjoyed the bridge and garden clubs at Moravian Village and was a generous philanthropist. Catherine especially enjoyed her time with Annie, her beloved dog. She had an intense intellectual curiosity, and continued to love learning until her last days.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Stuart Staley and Diane Bernard, her seven grandchildren and her nieces, Susan Howard and Sarah Howard. Catherine was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Handren.
Service will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society, ASPCA or PBS.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019