Catherine I. Yandrasitz, 85, of Catasauqua, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Phoebe Home, Allentown. Born in Northampton on March 15, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Jozsef and Zsofi (Kollar) Tarafas. Catherine worked as a seamstress for various factories throughout the area.
She is survived by a sister: Anna Mary (Tarafas) Stoisits of SC and nieces and nephews. Catherine was predeceased by brothers John J., Joseph F. and Stephen J. Tarafas; sisters Sister Mary Maureen Tarafas and Rose M. Tassie; and her companion Joseph J. Malits.
A graveside service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery, 367 E. 2nd St, Northampton. No calling hours. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children Children's research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis TN 38105
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 18, 2019