Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGhee Funeral Home
690 Belmont Ave
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 355-0902
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
611 Knowles Avenue
Southampton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Jeffries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Jeffries

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Jeffries Obituary
Catherine Sinclair Jeffries passed away on December 15, 2019. She was 51 years old. Catherine was born in Abington, PA to Catherine (Manning) and John Sinclair. She is survived by her children, Brandon, Ryan, and Haley; sisters, Sharon and Jaclyn; brother, John Sinclair; and step-father, Richard Blumer.

Catherine grew up in Willow Grove, PA. Loving sports, playing volleyball, softball and basketball at St. Davids. She graduated Archbishop Wood High School, performing trumpet in their award winning Marching Band. She always worked hard from real estate to Partylight; from homebuilding to technologies; she always strove hard to build her family. Her chants for Go...Eagles...Flyers...Penguins will not be forgotten.

Catherine's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Avenue, Southampton, PA 18966. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Catherine's family has requested that donation in her name be made to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Condolences may be sent to the Jeffries family by visiting www.McGheeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -