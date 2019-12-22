|
|
Catherine Sinclair Jeffries passed away on December 15, 2019. She was 51 years old. Catherine was born in Abington, PA to Catherine (Manning) and John Sinclair. She is survived by her children, Brandon, Ryan, and Haley; sisters, Sharon and Jaclyn; brother, John Sinclair; and step-father, Richard Blumer.
Catherine grew up in Willow Grove, PA. Loving sports, playing volleyball, softball and basketball at St. Davids. She graduated Archbishop Wood High School, performing trumpet in their award winning Marching Band. She always worked hard from real estate to Partylight; from homebuilding to technologies; she always strove hard to build her family. Her chants for Go...Eagles...Flyers...Penguins will not be forgotten.
Catherine's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:30AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Avenue, Southampton, PA 18966. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Catherine's family has requested that donation in her name be made to Gift of Life, 401 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Condolences may be sent to the Jeffries family by visiting www.McGheeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019