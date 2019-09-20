Home

TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cedar Lutheran Church
3419 Broadway
Allentown, PA
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Lutheran Church
3419 Broadway
Allentown, PA
Catherine JoAnn Heiney Obituary
Catherine JoAnn Heiney, 80 of Allentown, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Elmer S. Heiney to whom she was married to for 62 years in July. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Marcus and Bonnie (Denny) Heil. Catherine was a volunteer for the Lehigh Valley Conference of Churches Day Break Program. She was an active member of Cedar Lutheran Church serving on the board and their Helping Hands Committee decorating the tree and visiting shut ins. She was co-founder and director of the Parkland Jaycee Wives. Catherine was a former aide to State Representative Paul Semmel. She graduated in 1957 from Parkland High School and was active with the class reunions. She was a former member of the Parkland Art League, co-authored the Weisenberg Township History Book for the Bi-Centennial, enjoyed antiquing, volunteering at Cedarbrook and Share Care Faith in Action.

Survivors: husband; son Steven and wife, Cathy; Jon and wife Lynn; sister, Joyce Wisser; one granddaughter; one great-granddaughter. She was predeceased by a sister Bette Diehl; brothers, Stanley, Richard and Robert.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Cedar Lutheran Church 3419 Broadway, Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am in the church. Trexler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Catherine's memory may be made to Lehigh Valley Council of Churches, Daybreak Program 457 W. Allen St, Allentown, PA 18102
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 20, 2019
