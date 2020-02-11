|
Catherine L. "Betts" Frey, 82, of Northampton
Borough, peacefully passed away while surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, February 09, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. Leonard Sr., her husband of 55 years, passed away in 2009. Born in Northampton Borough, she was a daughter of the late Claude H. Sr. and Sadie H. (Miller) Druckenmiller. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Betts, as she was affectionately known, also worked in the bakery at Ahart's Market in Bath for several years. Betts was an aficionado of game shows, and enjoyed playing card games. She was a life member of Petersville Rod & Gun Club and a member of Emmanuel's Lutheran Church. Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughter, Linda Frey, of Northampton; sons, Leonard Frey, Jr. and his wife, Sandra, of Northampton, Randy Frey, of Moore Township, and Raymond Frey, of Whitehall; grandchildren, Philip Frey and his fiancée, Lindsey, of Bethlehem, Brandon Frey, of Northampton, and Kimberly Frey and her wife, Ashely, of Catasauqua; great-grandchildren, Karissa, Spencer "Cowboy", and Aaron; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Leonard Sr., she was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Tara M. (Byrnes) Frey, as well as eight brothers, and four sisters. Services: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in Emmanuel's Lutheran Church, 3175 Valley View Drive, (Emanuelsville) Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday morning from 9:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the church. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery, Emanuelsville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to – Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020