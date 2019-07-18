Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church of Bethlehem
1861 Catasauqua Road
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Notre Dame Catholic Church of Bethlehem
1861 Catasauqua Road
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Donchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Donchez


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. Donchez Obituary
Catherine M. Donchez, 75 of Bethlehem, died on July 15, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the wife of FranK J. Donchez for 16 years. Catherine was born in Hazleton, PA on September 7, 1943 to the late Russell and Mildred (Krill) Yaworsky. She was the manager of the former Bethlehem Club.

She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem RCC.

Survivors: Husband Frank, son Robert Pavlick husband of Carol, stepdaughter Debra Finch, brother Russell Yaworsky husband of Debbie, sister Mildred Cara wife of Carmen; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a step-daughter Sandra Jucknik.

Service: Mass on Monday July 22, 2019 at 10:30AM, call 9:30AM-10:30AM in Notre Dame Catholic Church of Bethlehem 1861 Catasauqua Road Bethlehem. Burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. www.herronfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: In her memory to Notre Dame School of Bethlehem.
Published in Morning Call on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.