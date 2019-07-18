|
|
Catherine M. Donchez, 75 of Bethlehem, died on July 15, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg. She was the wife of FranK J. Donchez for 16 years. Catherine was born in Hazleton, PA on September 7, 1943 to the late Russell and Mildred (Krill) Yaworsky. She was the manager of the former Bethlehem Club.
She was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem RCC.
Survivors: Husband Frank, son Robert Pavlick husband of Carol, stepdaughter Debra Finch, brother Russell Yaworsky husband of Debbie, sister Mildred Cara wife of Carmen; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a step-daughter Sandra Jucknik.
Service: Mass on Monday July 22, 2019 at 10:30AM, call 9:30AM-10:30AM in Notre Dame Catholic Church of Bethlehem 1861 Catasauqua Road Bethlehem. Burial in Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. www.herronfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: In her memory to Notre Dame School of Bethlehem.
Published in Morning Call on July 18, 2019