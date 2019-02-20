Home

Catherine M. (Gerhart) Gerkovich, 88, of Timberline Road, Walnutport, Lehigh Township, Pennsylvania, died early Monday morning, February 18, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late John J. Gerkovich who passed in 1970. Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late John and Pauline (Sucha) Gerhart.Catherine was employed as a machine operator by various garment mills in the greater Palmerton Area. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville. Catherine was a longtime member of the ILGWU. She enjoyed polka music, caring for her yard and roses, and watching her bird feeder.Survivors: Son, Joseph J. and wife Melodie of Lehigh Township. 3 grandchildren, Paulette, Mark, and John. 2 great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, and Lauren. 3 great-great-grandchildren. Sister, Helen Ratz of Craig, CO. Numerous nieces and nephews. Longtime companion, Edward Anderson with whom she resided. She was predeceased by 8 siblings.Services: Mass of Christian Burial, 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak Road, Walnutport (Berlinsville), PA 18088. Call, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Friday, Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Interment, Parish Cemetery, Oak Road, Lehigh Township. Online Condolences may be left for the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.Contributions: May be made in her memory to the St. Nicholas Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019
