Catherine M. Hillegas, 95, of Emmaus, died peacefully on Monday February 4, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Stanley Hillegas. Born in Emmaus, she was the daughter of the late William and Rose (McClellan) Antrim. Before retiring, she worked at the Emmaus Shirt Factory and Rental Uniform (Cintas). She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Linda Kelly and her husband, Bill; son, James Hillegas; Sister, Jean Deischer; grandchildren, Karen Hofmann and her husband, Andrew and Susan Todorowski and her husband, D.J.; granddaughter-in-law, Tiffany Kelly; great grandchildren, Lily, Dylan, Ryan, Vanessa, Nicholas and Anna. She was predeceased by a grandson, Robert Kelly and several brothers and sisters. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Viewing 9:30 to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Northwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's U.C.C., 139 N. 4th St., Emmaus, PA 18049. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 5, 2019