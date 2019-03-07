Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine M. Jones Obituary
Catherine M. (Steve) Jones, 82, of Allentown, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in Cedarbrook Nursing Home after a battle with dementia. She and her husband, Edward T., celebrated their 63rd anniversary. Born in Hanover Green, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Hendricks) Steve. A 1954 graduate of Hanover Township Memorial High School, Catherine was an Air Force veteran and was employed at Bru-Mar Manufacturing as a sewing machine operator. Survivors: husband; daughter, Kathleen A. Hoffert and husband, Richard C.; step-grandsons, Justin Hoffert and wife, Raquel, Brandon Hoffert and girlfriend, Lauren Kennedy; sister, Christine Kempinski and husband, George J., Nanticoke; nieces; nephews. Sister, Rita Andruskiewiecz, preceded her in death. Services: 11 AM Friday in the chapel in Hanover Green Cemetery, 689 Main Rd., Wilkes-Barre. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com) Contributions: to ().
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now