|
|
Catherine M. (Steve) Jones, 82, of Allentown, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019, in Cedarbrook Nursing Home after a battle with dementia. She and her husband, Edward T., celebrated their 63rd anniversary. Born in Hanover Green, she was a daughter of the late John and Anna (Hendricks) Steve. A 1954 graduate of Hanover Township Memorial High School, Catherine was an Air Force veteran and was employed at Bru-Mar Manufacturing as a sewing machine operator. Survivors: husband; daughter, Kathleen A. Hoffert and husband, Richard C.; step-grandsons, Justin Hoffert and wife, Raquel, Brandon Hoffert and girlfriend, Lauren Kennedy; sister, Christine Kempinski and husband, George J., Nanticoke; nieces; nephews. Sister, Rita Andruskiewiecz, preceded her in death. Services: 11 AM Friday in the chapel in Hanover Green Cemetery, 689 Main Rd., Wilkes-Barre. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com) Contributions: to ().
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019