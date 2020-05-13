Catherine M. Troxell
Catherine M. Troxell, 102, formerly of Allentown and Bethlehem, passed away May 10, 2020 at Sacred Heart Senior Living by the Creek, Northampton. She was the widow of Paul C. Troxell, who passed away in 2002. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Joseph C. and Theresa D. (Scheller) Bender. Catherine was a member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church and a former member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Son, Joseph R. Troxell and his wife Helen; Sisters, Hilda Schedler and Dolores Doll; Sister in law, Jeanette Bender. She was predeceased by a Son, Timothy Troxell; and Brothers, Thomas Bender and Joseph Bender who died in the Battle of the Coral Sea during WWII.

Services: Private. Interment will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607

Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
