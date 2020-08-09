1/1
Catherine Mary Ettinger
1960 - 2020
Catherine Mary Neville Ettinger, age 60, of Lower Macungie Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3rd, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Catherine was born in Elmhurst (Queens) New York, on June 11th, 1960, to the late Joseph Neville and Mary (Hallenbeck) Neville. Catherine was a warm-hearted, joyful soul who lovingly and selflessly gave to her family, friends and community as a teacher for over 20 years. Her last act of kindness was to pass the miracle of life on to others through her donation of vital organs. Catherine enjoyed music, shopping, family walks with her dog, Toby, visiting her children in Manhattan, and many treasured hours throughout her life in the company of family and friends. Those who had the honor of knowing Catherine will remember her as a vivacious person who lived every day to the fullest. She will be dearly missed.

Survivors: Catherine is survived by her loving husband, Scott Ettinger, sister, Denise Smith, grateful children, Bryan and Laura Ettinger, and daughters-in-law, Kristen Ettinger and Beth Regan. Catherine was adored by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephew.

Services: Arrangements are being made to allow Catherine's family to grieve and celebrate her life privately and are entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, etc., future donations can be made to the Catherine Mary Neville Ettinger Future Writers Fund. Fund details will be forthcoming.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
Scott, Bryan and Laura,
You have constantly been in my thoughts and prayers since I heard of sweet Cathy’s passing. She was such a kind and loving friend to me when we all lived in The Poconos.
I’ll always remember her gregarious personality and her amazing laugh!!
Remembering all the memories I know you all have is a wonderful way to keep her close in your heart and mind.
I love you,
Mary Beth
Mary Beth Chapman Carden
Friend
August 8, 2020
My granddaughter Jadayah had her as a teacher for Aim and she was a sweet, loving, funny and sometimes weird in a good way always made her class laugh. She will be greatly missed by her students. As a grandparent of Jadayah our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends and other students who adored her.
Connie
Grand Parent
August 7, 2020
I am heart broken over the loss of my dear friend. My thoughts and prayers are with her wonderful family. I will treasure always the wonderful memories of a very special friendship. Our friendship started in junior high and had continued throughout the years being their for each other. Cathy introduced me to my husband Joe back in our college days. She was such a happy, loving friend who I will miss everyday.
Ann Johnston
Friend
