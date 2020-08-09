Catherine Mary Neville Ettinger, age 60, of Lower Macungie Township, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3rd, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Catherine was born in Elmhurst (Queens) New York, on June 11th, 1960, to the late Joseph Neville and Mary (Hallenbeck) Neville. Catherine was a warm-hearted, joyful soul who lovingly and selflessly gave to her family, friends and community as a teacher for over 20 years. Her last act of kindness was to pass the miracle of life on to others through her donation of vital organs. Catherine enjoyed music, shopping, family walks with her dog, Toby, visiting her children in Manhattan, and many treasured hours throughout her life in the company of family and friends. Those who had the honor of knowing Catherine will remember her as a vivacious person who lived every day to the fullest. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors: Catherine is survived by her loving husband, Scott Ettinger, sister, Denise Smith, grateful children, Bryan and Laura Ettinger, and daughters-in-law, Kristen Ettinger and Beth Regan. Catherine was adored by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephew.
Services: Arrangements are being made to allow Catherine's family to grieve and celebrate her life privately and are entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, etc., future donations can be made to the Catherine Mary Neville Ettinger Future Writers Fund. Fund details will be forthcoming.