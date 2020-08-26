Catherine R. Nahmias, 76, of Allentown, passed away August 23rd, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the loving wife of the late David Nahmias. Catherine worked at Lehigh University, Air Products, and over 30 years in the accounting department at Mack Trucks, Allentown until retiring. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Walter F. and Helen I. (Strawn) Bretz. She volunteered at the Lehigh Valley Health Network for over 10 years.
Survivors: Nephew: Robert F. Bretz and his wife Kathleen of Charlotte, NC and a Great-Nephew: Kevin M. Bretz of Reston, VA.
A calling hour will be held on Thursday, from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. in the in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 1601 Hamilton Street (16th and West Hamilton Sts.), Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com
. A funeral service will follow on Thursday, at 2 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association
in honor of her husband David.