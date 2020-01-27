|
|
Catherine Solliday Wimmer, age 80, currently of Dallas, GA, previously of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on January 24, 2020 at The Overlook at Cedarcrest Assisted Living Community, with family by her side.
Catherine was born Violet Catherine Judd in Hellertown, PA to Arthur Judd and Violet (Schwartz) Judd on May 5, 1939. She was lovingly raised by her aunt Cora (Judd) Solliday and Issac B. Solliday, and was later adopted as Catherine Judd Solliday by Cora (Judd) Solliday.
She went to Saucon Valley High School and graduated in 1957. She worked as a secretary for Bethlehem Steel in New York City in the early 1960's, and in jewelry logistics at Piercing Pagoda in Bethlehem, PA in the late 1990's. She was a member of Christ UCC Church Schoenersville in Allentown. Catherine was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed gardening, Broadway shows and movies.
Catherine is survived by her son David R. Wimmer (spouse Jeni Lofthouse Wimmer) of Westport, CT, daughter Christine Wimmer Kowalczyk (spouse James C. Kowalczyk) of Dallas, GA, granddaughter Isabella M. Kowalczyk of Dallas, GA, nephew Richard E. Solliday (spouse Linda Hess Solliday) of Nazareth, PA, and niece Kay R. Solliday of Telford, PA. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard F. Wimmer, mother Cora (Judd) Solliday, father Issac B. Solliday, sister Ruth J. Solliday, brother Earl I. Solliday, and nephew Robert J. Solliday.
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home in Kennesaw, GA is in charge of Georgia arrangements. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, at 11:00 at Christ UCC Church Schoenersville, 5050 Airport Road, Allentown; calling hour will be 10:00-11:00. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Local arrangements are being handled by Cantelmi-Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 27, 2020