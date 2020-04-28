Catherine T. Long
Catherine T. Long, 97, of Bethlehem Township, passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Long. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of Henry and Eleanor (Widitz) Andrasko. Catherine was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. An avid crafter, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, baking, stained glass and especially painting items her husband made. Surviving are a son, Edward of Bethlehem; a daughter, Eileen Long Ross and husband Carl of Bethlehem; a sister, Eleanor Hartzell of Bethlehem; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a brother Albert and sisters Margaret Ackerman, Elizabeth Greene and Dorothy Ratushny. Services will be private with a memorial service after the coronavirus pandemic restrictions have been eased. Online condolences may be recorded at pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.
