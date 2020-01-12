|
Cathy Crawford LaLonde, daughter of Hollywood actress Joan Crawford, passed away peacefully January 10, 2020 in her home at the age of 72 after a long battle with lung cancer. She was the daughter of Academy Award winning actress, Joan Crawford and Pepsi-Cola Co. CEO Alfred Steele. Born in Dyersburg, Tennessee on January 13, 1947, Cathy and her twin sister Cynthia, were adopted by Miss Crawford in 1947, soon after their biological mother's death. Miss Crawford moved the twins to Brentwood, California, where they began their new life. Cathy attended Vernon Court Junior College and then the Fashion Institute of Technology before marrying in 1968. She and her husband separated in 1984 and eventually divorced. Cathy reconnected with her biological family in Tennessee in the early 1990's. She led her life feeling blessed to have had the opportunities of a great education, traveling throughout the world and a nurturing upbringing that molded and shaped her into the woman she became.
Survivors: Daughter and caregiver, Carla LaLonde and her granddaughter, Olivia with whom she resided; son, Casey LaLonde and his lovely wife, Heather Shelhamer of Downington.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No calling hours.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sanctuary at Haafsville c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
