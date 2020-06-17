Cecelia A. "Cecy" Neitz, 84, formerly of Lakewood, NM, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in Santa Monica, CA, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Sadie (Lipson) Bergquist. Her husband, Laurance A. Neitz died on March 11, 2012. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown. Cecy loved horses and loved to travel the country with her husband. She will be missed by all that knew her.
Survivors: Daughters, Christine M. Bliven and her husband Len Mausteller, and Karin L. Reinert and her husband Glenn; Grandchildren, Sandra L. Barra and her husband Fernando Barra Vistos, James C. Allen and his wife Kat, Megan M. Bliven and Ian S. Bliven; and 9 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Daughter, Laura L. Allen in 1986.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or a charity of one's choice.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 17, 2020.