Cecelia A. Neitz
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cecelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cecelia A. "Cecy" Neitz, 84, formerly of Lakewood, NM, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Topton. Born in Santa Monica, CA, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Sadie (Lipson) Bergquist. Her husband, Laurance A. Neitz died on March 11, 2012. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Allentown. Cecy loved horses and loved to travel the country with her husband. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Survivors: Daughters, Christine M. Bliven and her husband Len Mausteller, and Karin L. Reinert and her husband Glenn; Grandchildren, Sandra L. Barra and her husband Fernando Barra Vistos, James C. Allen and his wife Kat, Megan M. Bliven and Ian S. Bliven; and 9 Great-Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a Daughter, Laura L. Allen in 1986.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326 or a charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved