Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Hamil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia C. Hamil

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecelia C. Hamil Obituary
Cecelia C. Hamil, 96, of Bethlehem, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born May 25, 1922 in Allentown; daughter of the late Victor Marchetto and Mamie (Ganci) Bealer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Durward H. Hamil.Cecelia was beloved by many for her kind and caring spirit. She will be lovingly remembered for the selfless manner in which she lived her life. Cecelia was a 1940 graduate of Phillipsburg High School. She was a homemaker and former aide at Head Start of the Lehigh Valley. Cecelia was a parishioner of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church.She will be dearly missed by her children, Cecelia Graser Brandt and her husband, Michael of Bethlehem; Durward R. Hamil and his wife, Sandra of Orefield; and John T. Hamil and his wife, Pilar of France; as well as her grandchildren, Mia, Jason, Erich and Christopher; and two great grandsons. Cecelia was predeceased by her sons, Rodney; whom she devoted 20 years of her life to caring for and Michael; and brothers, Albert and Joseph.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now