Cecelia C. Hamil, 96, of Bethlehem, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born May 25, 1922 in Allentown; daughter of the late Victor Marchetto and Mamie (Ganci) Bealer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Durward H. Hamil.Cecelia was beloved by many for her kind and caring spirit. She will be lovingly remembered for the selfless manner in which she lived her life. Cecelia was a 1940 graduate of Phillipsburg High School. She was a homemaker and former aide at Head Start of the Lehigh Valley. Cecelia was a parishioner of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church.She will be dearly missed by her children, Cecelia Graser Brandt and her husband, Michael of Bethlehem; Durward R. Hamil and his wife, Sandra of Orefield; and John T. Hamil and his wife, Pilar of France; as well as her grandchildren, Mia, Jason, Erich and Christopher; and two great grandsons. Cecelia was predeceased by her sons, Rodney; whom she devoted 20 years of her life to caring for and Michael; and brothers, Albert and Joseph.Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019