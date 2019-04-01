|
CeCelia D. L. Fenstermaker, 67, of Alburtis, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Gary R. Fenstermaker. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Madinna (Fink) O'Brien. Before retiring, she worked in housekeeping for Bear Creek Resort and prior at Bally Case and Cooler and as a CNA. She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing bingo and pinochle, and bird watching. Survivors: daughters Candice Guth of Slatington, Risha Bower and her husband Les and Cheryl Reppert and her husband Peter, all of Alburtis; brother Carl and his wife Kathy; sisters Pamela Follweiler and her husband Larry, Dawn Hoffman, Kathy O'Brien and her husband David Lichtenwalner; 11 grandchildren Dashia, Brandon, Tyler, Amanda, Kayley, William, Kirsten, Thomas, Taylor, Rylan, Sean; 3 great grandchildren Gabriella, Olivia, Hunter. She was predeceased by a daughter Shandell Zimmerman, brothers Herbert and Hugh.Services: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 3 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 6:00 PM. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 1, 2019