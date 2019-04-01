Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Resources
More Obituaries for CeCelia Fenstermaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CeCelia D.L. Fenstermaker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CeCelia D.L. Fenstermaker Obituary
CeCelia D. L. Fenstermaker, 67, of Alburtis, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Gary R. Fenstermaker. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Madinna (Fink) O'Brien. Before retiring, she worked in housekeeping for Bear Creek Resort and prior at Bally Case and Cooler and as a CNA. She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing bingo and pinochle, and bird watching. Survivors: daughters Candice Guth of Slatington, Risha Bower and her husband Les and Cheryl Reppert and her husband Peter, all of Alburtis; brother Carl and his wife Kathy; sisters Pamela Follweiler and her husband Larry, Dawn Hoffman, Kathy O'Brien and her husband David Lichtenwalner; 11 grandchildren Dashia, Brandon, Tyler, Amanda, Kayley, William, Kirsten, Thomas, Taylor, Rylan, Sean; 3 great grandchildren Gabriella, Olivia, Hunter. She was predeceased by a daughter Shandell Zimmerman, brothers Herbert and Hugh.Services: 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 3 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 6:00 PM. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now