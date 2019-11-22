|
Cecelia "Ceil" I. (Raffaeli) Salvatore, 93, formerly of Yonkers, NY, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, and NYC, passed away on November 20, 2019, at ManorCare in Easton.
She was the beloved wife of the late Peter E. DiCicco and James Salvatore.
Born in Yonkers, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Irene (Capra) Raffaeli.
She attended St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church of North Catasauqua. Ceil achieved her associate's degree and spent her working years as a beautician. She was a co-owner of Peter's Beauty Salon in Yonkers, NY and continued her career at Stylette Beauty Salon in South Yonkers.
Cecelia is survived by son, Stanley J. DiCicco and wife, Donna of New York, NY; daughter, Adrienne D. Stumpf and husband, Ronald, North Catasauqua; and stepson, James C. Salvatore and wife, Sara of Carmel, NY; six grandchildren, Peter, Michael, Daniel, Tess, Jack, and Kate; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, she was predeceased by brothers, Raymond and Dante, and granddaughter, Brinn.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019, St. John Fisher R.C.C., 1239 3rd St, Catasauqua, PA 18032. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 2-5 PM on Sunday, November, 24, 2019, at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut St., Coplay, Pa 18037. Online condolences may be recorded at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 22, 2019