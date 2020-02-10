|
Cecelia J. Soltis, 90, of Northampton, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late Rudolph S. Soltis, Sr. Born December 8, 1929 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Nellie (Frederick) Yurish. Cecelia worked as a seamstress at the D&D Shirt Company for many years. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. Cecelia was a volunteer, member of the rosary prayer group and a pierogi maker at the former St. Michael's Catholic Church. She was also a member of Young at Heart Senior group. Survivors: sons, Rudolph, Jr., Richard and wife, Marianne, and Dennis; grandchildren, Michael, Scott and wife, Alexis, Stacy and husband, Aaron, and Jennifer; great grandchildren, Hannah, Taylor, Brianna, Alexis, Brooke, Michael and Joshua; and several nieces and nephews. Cecelia was predeceased by her 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 12th at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Entombment will follow in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Mausoleum, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Holy Family Manor in loving memory of Cecelia.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2020