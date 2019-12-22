|
|
Cecelia Mary (Weber) Rover, 81, of Bethlehem, PA peacefully departed this life on September 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her devoted husband George in April of 2019, Son, Robin Jude Rover and her sister, Carolyn Ann Weber. Cecelia is survived by her daughter, Donna Rover-Ruggiero of Easton, PA Son's George and Roy, her daughter-in-law, Julia and 4 grandkids; Lucas, Emma, Tyler and Madison, her brother, Joseph and a host of nieces and nephews.
Born in Brooklyn, NY on January 13, 1938 daughter of the late Joseph Thomas and Marie (Wardell) Weber, Cecelia lived in Brooklyn for a short while then moved to North Bellmore NY and attended New Bridge Elementary School in North Bellmore, NY and Wellington C. Mepham High School in Bellmore, NY.
While in high school Cecelia worked at her mother's store; Marie's Luncheonette in North Bellmore, NY. She relished summers with her girlfriends at Coney Island Beach. Cecelia met her husband, George, at a dance and they married shortly thereafter in 1957 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in North Bellmore, NY. They resided in a family apartment in Astoria, Queens, NY and with a growing family of 4 kids and father-in-law they moved to a larger house in Merrick, NY and then to Maplewood, NJ in 1967. Cecelia was the quintessential mother; attentive, patient and supportive in committing all her time and energy to raise her four children. Always restless to tackle new challenges, once the children became teenagers, she decided to attend college. She attended Kean University attaining, a BA in Political Science/History (1983) and a Master's in Public Administration (MPA) in 1986. Thereafter, she worked for Kean University as Assistant Director-General Education Program and was also a College Professor. Cecelia was known for her dedicated loyalty to her family and for always having a camera to capture family memories. She was very passionate in her interest and activities, which included gardening, knitting, crocheting, genealogy and world travel to Egypt, China and many countries in Europe. We will miss her warmth, kindness, patience and selfless commitment to others. The presence of our St. Cecelia, as she was affectionately known in the family, will always shine bright to those who knew her. Cecelia has joined her beloved husband of 62 years, George, in eternal peace. The Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Hellertown is in charge of arrangements. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 22, 2019