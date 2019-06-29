|
Cecil A. Blocker, Jr., 88, of Bethlehem, died on June 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Virginia (Wakeman) Blocker and the late Margaret (Thill) Blocker. He was the companion of Delores DeLaurentis.
Survivors: Son Craig A. Blocker (Linda), daughters Debra Kregenow (Scott), Victoria Tiley (Joe) and Jacqueline L. Blocker; stepdaughters Leslie Ford, Mary Kershaw (Isaac) and Kathryn Reigler (John); stepson Russell Weyls (Carrie); sister Elizabeth Kidwell; 22 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother James M.S. Blocker
Service: A memorial service will be held on July 20th at 11AM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Lehigh Valley, 424 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to the Church.
Published in Morning Call on June 29, 2019