Cecile W. Wolff, 96 formerly of Easton, PA died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Kirkland Village, Bethlehem, PA. Born March 12, 1923 in Easton she was a daughter of the late Reba (Walter) and George Woodring. Her husband Ahlert Wolff died in 2001. She is survived by her children: Marshall Wolff (wife Kay) of Easton, Susan Semmelman (husband Joe) of York, PA, David Wolff (wife Christine) of Easton; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son: Jimmy, brother: George and sister: Betsy. Full obituary and service details will be announced by the Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 27, 2019
