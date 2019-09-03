|
Cecile W. Wolff, 96, formerly of Easton, died Aug. 25, 2019, at Kirkland Village, Bethlehem. Born March 12, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Reba (Walter) and George Woodring. She married her high school sweetheart Ahlert D. Wolff, who died in 2001. Cecile graduated from Easton HS and attended Peace College in Raleigh, NC. When Ahlert left to serve in WWII, Cecile joined the war effort working for Consolidated Vultee Aircraft in Allentown. Upon his return, they both had life-long careers in community service. Cecile volunteered as a Cub Scout den mother and later for Meals on Wheels, Westminster Village, and as a longtime board member of the Easton Home for Aged Women. After moving to Kirkland Village she co-founded The Window Shoppe and served on the library and music committees. She was a member of The Northampton Country Club, The Forest Lake Club, College Hill Presbyterian Church in Easton and later the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem. Above all, Cecile was a dedicated mother, grandmother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She treasured her children and especially loved her role as Nana with her grandchildren. She cherished time spent with family and many wonderful lifelong friends. Her happiest memories included traveling with Ahlert to their favorite places including Fort Myers Beach, FL; Stone Harbor, NJ; Hicks Pond, NY; and the family home at The Forest Lake Club, Hawley, PA. Cecile was passionate about music, particularly the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, and the Philadelphia Orchestra. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, watching tennis and the British royals. Cecile is survived by children: Marshall Wolff (Kay) of Easton, Susan Semmelman (Joe) of York, PA, and David Wolff (Christine) of Easton; 7 grandchildren: Amy Wolff, PJ Semmelman, Sarah Bartz (Ryan), James Wolff (Elizabeth), Megan Irvin (Taylor), Andrew Wolff and Ben Wolff (Angela); great grandchildren Hudson and Oliver Bartz; sister-in-law Sally Frame, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by son Jimmy, brother George and sister Betsy. Calling hours are 5 to 7 PM Friday at the Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton. A Memorial Service will be held 11 AM Saturday in the Kirkland Village Auditorium, 1 Kirkland Village Circle, Bethlehem. Interment will be private in Easton Cemetery. For memorial contribution information or to offer online condolences go to www. AshtonFuneralHome.com.
