Cecilia Ann Keenan, 68, of Bethlehem, died on July 30, 2020 at her residence. She was born in New York City; daughter of the late John Francis and Lorraine (Tracy) Keenan.
Cecilia worked as a dental assistant and enjoyed her time as a nanny. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Cecilia served as the treasurer of the Bethlehem Housing Council. She loved Elvis Presley and was proud to be a Lady Met; mascot for the Major League Baseball team.
Cecilia will be dearly missed by her sister, Mary Mullins and husband, William of Northampton; her nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Francis Keenan; step father, Bill Furman; and nephew, Daniel Mullins.
A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 9-10 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to immediately follow at 10 a.m., all at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18020. Inurnment will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com
