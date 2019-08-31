|
Cecilia Haftl, 86, of Fountain Hill, passed away August 25, 2019. Born in Fogelsville, she was the daughter of the late Ludwig and Ida (Muick) Kleinshuster.
Cecilia was a beautician for many years and worked as a sewing machine operator.
She is lovingly remembered by her brother, Walter, and his wife Mitzi Kleinshuster, her sisters-in-law, Kay and Pearl, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ida and her husband Bill Paukovitz, and two brothers, Edward Kleinshuster and Frank Kleinshuster.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made in Cecilia's memory to Cedarbrook Fountain Hill Nursing Home 724 Delaware Ave, Fountain Hill, PA 18015
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 31, 2019