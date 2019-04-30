|
|
Cecilia "Geri" G. Jaworski age 75 of Lehighton formerly of Robinhood Lakes, Kunkletown passed away April 27th. Geri was the loving wife of the late Charles H. Jaworski. Geri had worked as a Nurse's Aide for Manor Care in Bethlehem for over 10 years. She will be deeply missed by her stepchildren: Kathy Beller (Arthur) of Allentown; Robert Jaworski, Mark Jaworski and Sharon Beers (Martin) all of Emmaus and Lori Hilbert (Araron) of Port St. Lucie, Fl . Funeral Services will be held 11 am visitation 10am to 11am Friday, May 3rd at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert. www.gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2019