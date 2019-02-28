Morning Call Obituaries
|
Cecilia M. "Sis" Stoerrle

Cecilia M. "Sis" Stoerrle
Cecilia M. "Sis" Stoerrle, 92, of Hanover Township, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019, at Kirkland Village – Rabold Center, Bethlehem. She was the wife of the late William Stoerrle, who died in 1998. Born in Abington, Sis was the daughter of the late Edward Patrick and Mabel (Simons) Walsh. She graduated from Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls, and had just received her notice for her 75th class reunion. She was an administrative assistant at Key Realty, and enjoyed gambling at the slots and playing the ponies. She also enjoyed going out dancing, going for bike rides, and vacations at the Jersey Shore. Survivors: daughter Lee Ann Stoerrle and her husband Elwood Teel of Bangor; son William Stoerrle and his wife Anna Maria of Hanover Township; grandsons Sean, Adam, Joseph and David; 3 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Dorothy "Dot" Monte of Harleysville, Eileen Saylor of Lansdale. Sis was predeceased by her daughter Karen L. Stoerrle, and her brothers Edward and Bernard Walsh. Services: Calling Hours will be held from 6 PM to 8 PM on Friday evening, March 1, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday morning. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2019
