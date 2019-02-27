Home

Celesta I. Prutzman, 84, of Allentown, passed away Monday February 25, 2019 at Bethlehem Manor. She was the wife of the late Kenneth C. "Skip" Prutzman. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. Sr. and Carrie B. (DeFrahn) Shellhammer. She was a member of Cedar Union Church. She was employed at the former Laneco for many years before retiring. Celesta enjoyed Nature and taking care of her grandchildren and great granddaughter.She is survived by her children, Kenneth C. Jr. and his wife Sherri and Susan F. Bitting; grandchildren, Blake, Justin and Kaitlyn; great granddaughter, Jocelyn; sister, Fay Spohn. She was predeceased by her brothers, Harold Jr., Clare, Leonard Sr. and Dale Sr.Services: 10:30 am Friday March 1, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling will begin at 9:30 Friday in the funeral home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.comContributions may be made to the .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2019
