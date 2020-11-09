1/1
Chad A. Obenski
Chad A. Obenski, 47, of Slatington, died Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was the husband of Bianca (Gambler) Obenski and the son of Dr. Michael and Martina Obenski of Macungie. Chad attended LCVTI and graduated from Emmaus High School. He received his Associate Degree in Auto Mechanics from UTI in Phoenix AZ. He was honored with several awards for excellence in auto technology and represented Pennsylvania in the 1990 VICA National Championship in Kentucky. Chad owned and operated Car Doc in Walnutport for 22 years. Chad was an incredible man who was loved by all. His kindness, generosity and wit was well known and appreciated by his family, friends, clients and staff.

Survivors: Chad is survived by his parents, wife and children: Justin (Baltimore, MD), Abigail (Pittsburgh, PA) and Alivia, at home; sister Rachel Parent and husband Christopher (Clarksville, MD), brother Bryson Obenski and wife Brandy (Auburn, WA); several nieces, nephews, Uncles and an Aunt.

Services: Services are private and at the convenience of the family with Rabbi Seth Phillips, Congregation Keneseth Israel officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Shiva will be via zoom Tuesday night 7 PM.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
November 8, 2020
My heart goes out to all of you during this difficult time. Chad was a fun loving, caring man and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. I can't imagine the pain you are feeling right now but only hope that the loving memories that you have will help you find some peace.
Ken and Terri Parent
Family
November 8, 2020
You are deeply missed, the world has lost a wonderful soul
Kerry Reid
Friend
November 8, 2020
I am shocked snd saddened. Chad was such a giving soul. I have known him since we were 14 and worked at the willows in Macungie. We had so many good times and I always took my cars to him. I will miss our great conversations. Truly a one of a kind...my condolences to Bianca, his children, parents , family and friends
Danielle Kimes
Friend
November 8, 2020
I am shocked. Chad was a great guy from a great family. I’ve known his family for over 40 years And trusted him with all my vehicles since he opened Car-Doc. I loved talking to him and sharing stories of our mutual passion for flying. I will miss him .
Edgar Balliet
Friend
