Chad A. Obenski, 47, of Slatington, died Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was the husband of Bianca (Gambler) Obenski and the son of Dr. Michael and Martina Obenski of Macungie. Chad attended LCVTI and graduated from Emmaus High School. He received his Associate Degree in Auto Mechanics from UTI in Phoenix AZ. He was honored with several awards for excellence in auto technology and represented Pennsylvania in the 1990 VICA National Championship in Kentucky. Chad owned and operated Car Doc in Walnutport for 22 years. Chad was an incredible man who was loved by all. His kindness, generosity and wit was well known and appreciated by his family, friends, clients and staff.
Survivors: Chad is survived by his parents, wife and children: Justin (Baltimore, MD), Abigail (Pittsburgh, PA) and Alivia, at home; sister Rachel Parent and husband Christopher (Clarksville, MD), brother Bryson Obenski and wife Brandy (Auburn, WA); several nieces, nephews, Uncles and an Aunt.
Services: Services are private and at the convenience of the family with Rabbi Seth Phillips, Congregation Keneseth Israel officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Shiva will be via zoom Tuesday night 7 PM.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice
.