Immaculate Conception Church
501 Ridge Ave
Allentown, PA 18102
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Allentown, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Allentown, PA
Chahhoud Azar


1930 - 2019
Chahhoud Azar Obituary
Chahhoud (Abu Imad) Azar, born September 9, 1930 in Amar Syria, passed away on October 21, 2019 surrounded by all those that he loved. A strong willed man who loved his family. He was predeceased by his Brothers: Nadim, Bahaa, Husni and a sister Lilly. He leaves behind his wife Naifeh (Yacoub) Azar, to whom he was married to for 65 years. Sons: Imad husband of Margaret, Wadih husband of Anisa. Daughters: Afifa wife of Diab Nomie, Salma wife of Aziz Hazim and Laila wife of Amin Azar. 13 Grandchildren and 7 Great Grandchildren. Brothers: Joseph, Munir, and Talaat. Sisters: Selma, Hanna, and Nahla. Services will be held on Friday October 25th at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Allentown. A viewing will start at 9:00AM and will be followed by a Mass at 11:00AM.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019
