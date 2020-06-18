Charlee E. McWilliams Sr., 69, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Easton, he was the son of the late Edward and Mildred (Abel) McWilliams. He was the husband of Sharon (Fritchman) McWilliams. They married on March 20, 2000.
Charlee previously worked for Ingersoll Rand, Thypin Steel and Ryerson Tull. He was life-time member of the Palmer Fire Co., Easton.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sharon; children, Charlee Jr., Starr Gerstenberg and Charlene Arnold; step-son, Joseph Emery; brothers, John, Mike and Robert; sisters, Judy Santos and Nina Kramer; and grandchildren, Zachery & Audrey Gerstenberg, and Devin & Darian Arnold. He was predeceased by a brother, Mark.
All services will be private. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 18, 2020.