Charles J. "Jake" Harry, 75, of Salisbury Twp., passed away Sept. 5, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of Linda L. (Gollie) Harry for the past 54 years. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Victor and Marie ( Eckhart) Harry. Jake was a member of the Labor Union #1174 for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors: Loving Wife; Daughters, Vicky Harry and Kim Godown; Brother, Victor Harry and his wife Ella; Sisters, Helen Barrall and her husband Joseph, Diane Betz and Judy Schnabel and her husband Charles; Grandchildren, Travis, Terri, Billy, Charlie, Jerry, Nicole and Joshua; Great Grandchildren, Mackenzie and Madison.
Services: Memorial 10:30AM Tues., Sept 10th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A gathering will take place Tues. 9:30-10:30AM at the funeral home.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103 or to , P O Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or at .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 7, 2019