Charlene A. Bechtold
Charlene A. Bechtold, 79, of Allentown, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in her daughter's home after days of being surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alma (Dugan) Owen. Charlene was a graduate of Whitehall High School, and she was of the Catholic faith. She worked in the Accounting Department for Mack Trucks in Allentown and later retired from Interspace Airport Advertising.

The role Charlene loved most in her life was being a cherished mother and grandmother, who enjoyed spoiling and playing with her great-grandchildren. She brought joy to many with her kindness, compassion and thoughtfulness. Charlene loved a good cup of coffee (or three), gardening and spending time or chatting on the phone with friends and family – she was the best listener. Charlene will forever be a light in our lives and we are all better for having loved her.

Survivors: Daughter, Cynthia Zenz and husband Anthony of Salisbury Township; sons, Timothy Bechtold and Matthew Bechtold of Allentown; 5 grandchildren, Jessica (Zenz) Sattazahn and husband Christopher, Kaitlin (Zenz) Mooney and husband David, Jr., Erica (Bechtold) Hawkins and husband Jeremy, Kevin Benjamin and wife Emily, Tessa Bechtold; 4 great-grandchildren, Dawson, Kinsley, Sawyer and Owen; many nieces and nephews. Charlene was preceded in death by a sister Alice Ziegler and brothers James and Daniel Owen.

Services: Due to gathering restrictions, private memorial services will be held later. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made in Charlene's memory to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or to St. Luke's Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015.

Published in Morning Call on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
