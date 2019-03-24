Charlene Grace Hume of Dover passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Charlene was born to Bess Naomi Hume and Christopher Michael Hume in Christiana Hospital on March 20, 2019. Charlene was diagnosed with Trisomy 18 and experienced several major heart and brain defects. She was stillborn at 7:28 PM. She was 16 inches long and weighed 5 pounds and 5 ounces. Her body was honored by being lovingly held by her parents, her siblings Noel and Leeland, her Aunt Becky, Pastor David Aubrey, Dr. Jessica Apel, Dr. Wendy Sturtz, and RN Whitney Dixon. Charlene Grace was named after Charlene S. Cassel formerly of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, and longtime wife of Pastor Carl Cassel. Charlene's middle name is in honor of her paternal great-great-grandmother, Grace LaPlana Dangelo of Warren, Pennsylvania. The name Grace also reminds us that she is a gift from God to her family and the world.She is survived by her parents and siblings, Noel, Leeland, Arwen, and Hudson Hume; paternal grandfather James William Hume III and his wife Lorene; paternal grandmother Deborah Mabie and her husband Gary; maternal grandfather Ian Bonetta; maternal grandmother Johana Duque-Blair; aunt Sarah Skraban and her husband John; aunt Rebecca Hume; uncle Brian Bonetta and his wife Jean; cousins Johnny, Ryland, Jackson, and Conner.Funeral services will be held at Noon, Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E Lebanon Rd. (Rt. 10). Friends may visit for one hour prior. Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary