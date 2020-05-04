Charlene Wittman
Charlene Wittman, of Salisbury Township passed away April 28th at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was born in Hollywood, California and was a daughter of the late Edward and Barbara (Clarke) Aaron.

She is survived by her sons Charley and Cory; daughters Gaylene Mclellan and Jaylene Heilman and their families; step-daughter Charlene and her daughter Angie. She was predeceased by a son Chris and her husband Charles is 2019. Mrs. Wittman enjoyed being outside with nature and working around her rural home, snowy days, crocheting, reading, and murder mystery TV shows.

A memorial services will be held at a future date.

Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown. Contributions can be made to the funeral home in lieu of flowers.

Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2020.
