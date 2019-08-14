Home

Charles A. Bednar III


1952 - 2019
Charles A. Bednar III Obituary
Charles A. Bednar III (Chuck) was born March 28th 1952 and passed away peacefully on Sunday August 11th 2019. He was a resident of Easton PA. He Enjoyed cooking for people, hunting, fishing, his grandsons, the beach, and especially enjoyed watching the Eagles and Flyers. Chuck is survived by his mother, Dolores Bednar; brother, Mark Bednar (Teresa); son, Eric Bednar (Sarah); daughter, Brooke Spaar (Justin) and six grandsons, Elijah Bednar, Gideon Bednar, Levi Bednar, Lukes Spaar and Logan Spaar. He was predeceased by his father Charles Bednar II and sister Diane Campbell. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 14, 2019
