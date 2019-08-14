|
|
Charles A. Bednar III (Chuck) was born March 28th, 1952 and passed away peacefully on Sunday August 11th, 2019. He was a resident of Easton PA. He enjoyed cooking for people, hunting, fishing, his grandsons, the beach, and especially enjoyed watching the Eagles and Flyers. Chuck is survived by his mother, Dolores Bednar; brother, Mark Bednar (Teresa); son, Eric Bednar (Sarah); daughter, Brooke Spaar (Justin) and six grandsons, Elijah Bednar, Gideon Bednar, Levi Bednar, Jesse Bednar, Luke Spaar and Logan Spaar. He was predeceased by his father Charles Bednar Jr. and sister Diane Campbell. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made online at www.allentowncremationservices.com
Published in Morning Call from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019