SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charles A. "Chuck" Hampton Jr.


1959 - 2020
Charles A. "Chuck" Hampton Jr. Obituary
Charles A. "Chuck" Hampton, Jr. 60 of Allentown died on March 29, 2020 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at LVH-Allentown. Husband of Sheila M. (Batz) Hampton they would have been married 39 years on May 22nd. Chuck was born in Argentia, New Finland, Canada on July 1, 1959, son of the late Charles A. Hampton, Sr. and Patricia (Hartman) Keeler. He was a cabinet maker for Milford Enterprises for 35 years. He served in the Air Force from 1979-1985. He was an avid bowler, fisherman, camper and enjoyed the Philadelphia Eagles.

Survivors: Wife Sheila, son Charles A. Hampton, III of Allentown, daughter Crystal L. Lighting wife of John F. Lighting, Jr of Orlando, FL.; six grandchildren John, Joshua, Justin, Jennah, Aria and Isabella; stepdad William Keeler of Bethlehem, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister Patti Behnke.

Viewing: Friday April 3rd from 10AM to 11AM at the Sell-Herron Funeral Home 1145 Lehigh Street Allentown. In the abundance of caution and social distancing, we have modified our facility to allow a viewing from your vehicle. Private burial in Grandview Cemetery in Allentown. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: To the Family c/o Funeral Home.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 31, 2020
