Charles A. "Chuck" Myers, 76, of Macungie, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Born in Bosworth, Missouri, he was a son of the late Merrill H. and Mary E. (Kinnear) Myers and husband of Virginia Ann (Schultz) Myers. Serving with the Army Corps of Engineers, he was a Vietnam veteran and earned the rank of Captain. A graduate of the University of Missouri – Rolla and member of Sigma Xi, Chuck was a nuclear engineer employed at TVA and PPL. A member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Allentown, he enjoyed teaching and playing with his grandchildren.
Survivors: wife; sons, Charles L., David L.; daughter, Lucy Paretti and husband, Frank; grandchildren, Charles, Maria; brothers, Robert L., Marion A.; sister, Elizabeth A. He was preceded in death by daughter, Margaret L.
Services: 11 AM Saturday, November 16th in church, 1533 Springhouse Rd. Visitation will be 10 AM until service time. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to American Diabetes Association.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019