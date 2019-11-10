Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
church
1533 Springhouse Rd
Charles A. Myers

Charles A. Myers Obituary
Charles A. "Chuck" Myers, 76, of Macungie, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Born in Bosworth, Missouri, he was a son of the late Merrill H. and Mary E. (Kinnear) Myers and husband of Virginia Ann (Schultz) Myers. Serving with the Army Corps of Engineers, he was a Vietnam veteran and earned the rank of Captain. A graduate of the University of Missouri – Rolla and member of Sigma Xi, Chuck was a nuclear engineer employed at TVA and PPL. A member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Allentown, he enjoyed teaching and playing with his grandchildren.

Survivors: wife; sons, Charles L., David L.; daughter, Lucy Paretti and husband, Frank; grandchildren, Charles, Maria; brothers, Robert L., Marion A.; sister, Elizabeth A. He was preceded in death by daughter, Margaret L.

Services: 11 AM Saturday, November 16th in church, 1533 Springhouse Rd. Visitation will be 10 AM until service time. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to American Diabetes Association.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019
